LONDON Private equity group Advent International has sold Domestic & General to rival CVC Capital Partners, in a deal that a source with knowledge of the transaction said values the British home appliance insurer at about 750 million pounds.

CVC had entered into exclusive talks to buy Domestic & General, banking sources said earlier this month, when a handful of other private equity firms withdrew.

Advent said in a statement on Tuesday that, since taking Domestic & General private in late 2007, it had doubled the extended warranties provider's earnings to 83 million pounds, and a quarter of its annual sales now come from outside Britain.

Advent did not disclose the price. The source said his figure included the company's debt.

Some investors say that these "pass the parcel" or secondary deals are done simply to trigger fees for the private equity firms, but the firms say selling to rivals makes sense if the buyer has more resources for expansion.

Other large secondary deals in Europe this year include Electra Partners $1.3 billion sale of Allflex to BC Partners, as well as CVC's acquisition from Charterhouse of the stake in German metering firm Ista that it did not already own.

Domestic & General has businesses in 11 countries, employs about 2,500 staff and services 15 million customers. Its turnover was 570 million pounds in 2012, its website said.

(Editing by Louise Ireland)