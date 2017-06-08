May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
SANTO DOMINGO A judge in the Dominican Republic ordered several suspects awaiting trial in a bribery scandal engulfing Brazilian company Odebrecht to be sent to prison on Wednesday until their case is heard.
Prosecutors allege Angel Rondon, a lobbyist for Odebrecht, oversaw payment of $92 million (71 million pounds) in bribes among government officials, lawmakers and others to secure major public works contracts for the Brazilian firm. He denies the charges.
Authorities in the Dominican Republic arrested nearly a dozen people last week over the case. The accused face a variety of charges, including taking bribes, conspiracy to commit a felony, and money laundering.
Among those facing prosecution in the case are Victor Diaz Rua, a former public works minister, and trade minister Temistocles Montas, as well several national politicians.
Montas denies wrongdoing. Attorneys for Diaz, who has been accused of taking bribes and other crimes, did not comment when questioned upon leaving the courtroom on Wednesday.
Judge Francisco Ortega ruled Rondon should spend one year in prison, and ordered other defendants to be incarcerated for between six and nine months. Others were put under house arrest or released on bail, barred from leaving the country.
The trial is due to begin in eight months.
Prosecutors across Latin America have been making arrests after Odebrecht and its petrochemical subsidiary Braskem admitted late last year to bribing officials around the region.
(Reporting by Jorge Pineda; Editing by Paul Tait)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks. Kalanick's departure caps a tumultuous period for the world's largest ride-services company that has revolutionized the taxi industry and challenged transportation regulations worldwide.