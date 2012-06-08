Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
SANTO DOMINGO A bus packed with French tourists ploughed into a freight train in the Dominican Republic on Thursday, killing at least three French nationals and injuring 15 others, authorities said.
Civil defence officials said the accident occurred near the city of Higuey, about 100 miles (160 km) east of the Caribbean nation's capital, Santo Domingo, when the bus slammed into the train loaded with sugar cane at a railway crossing.
The fatalities, described as two men and a woman, were not identified by name, but Civil Defence spokesman Amado Avila said they were all French citizens.
The injured were being treated in area hospitals, including one medical facility in Romana, a popular tourist resort, Avila said.
National Police officials said information about the cause of the accident and other details were not immediately available.
(Reporting by Manuel Jimenez; Writing by Tom Brown; Editing by Peter Cooney)
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".