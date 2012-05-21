Santo Domingo Ruling party candidate Danilo Medina appeared to be the winner on Monday in the Dominican Republic's presidential election, avenging his defeat 12 years ago by opposition candidate Hipolito Mejia.

With the vote count in Sunday's poll 99 percent complete, Medina and the ruling Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) held a 4 percentage point lead over Mejia, the candidate for the opposition Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD), according to official election results.

Dominicans were still waiting Monday morning for the official declaration of the winner more than 14 hours after polls closed. The candidates agreed with the election board that no candidate would declare himself a winner until 100 percent of the ballots have been counted.

The 51 percent to 47 percent margin would be enough for Medina, 60, to secure an outright first-round victory, although PRD officials accused the Central Electoral Board of fraud, saying it had manipulated the results in the ruling party's favour.

President Leonel Fernandez of the PLD, a New York-raised lawyer and academic, is barred from running again after serving two consecutive four-year terms in the Caribbean nation of 10 million people, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti. He succeeded Mejia in 2004.

Fernandez's wife, Margarita Cedeno, is running as Medina's vice president. Popular with women voters, Cedeno, a 44-year-old mother of three, used her position as first lady to work for poverty reduction and children and women's issues.

Voting was delayed in some polling stations in the capital due to wet weather and late-arriving election workers, and a handful of incidents of violence were reported. But otherwise voting went relatively smoothly, according Roberto Rosario, president of the Central Electoral Board.

Both parties accused each other of vote buying. Election observers confirmed some of those reports, but said the cases were isolated and had no impact on the outcome.

Shortly after polls closed, the head of an observer mission from the Organization of American States, former Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez, said the election had been a success and called it a "fiesta for democracy."

While the Dominican Republic is far wealthier than Haiti, more than one third of Dominicans still live under the poverty line according to the World Bank, prompting some to seek a better life by slipping into nearby Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory.

About 5 percent of the nation's 6.5 million eligible voters live abroad, including 220,000 registered voters in the United States, most living in the New York area. Thanks to a constitutional amendment, Dominicans living abroad were for the first time able to vote for candidates to represent seven overseas districts.

The country is a popular resort spot, famous for its white sandy beaches and golf courses, but it also is the leading Caribbean transshipment point for South American drugs destined for the United States and Europe.

SIMILAR PLATFORMS

There is little to distinguish the two candidates ideologically. Both have sought to convince voters they will bring change through improved education and job creation. The PLD and the PRD have left-wing roots, though both parties are pro-business, and back close ties with the United States.

Mejia, 71, who served as president from 2000 to 2004, campaigned on a message of change with a populist slogan, "Llego Papa" (Daddy's Here), that promises a better future for all.

Meanwhile, Medina adopted the slogan "Cambio Seguro" (Change With Certainty), attacking Mejia's presidency, which ended in economic crisis.

In recent years, he country has had one of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America and has significantly reduced its poverty rate to 34 percent from 44 percent a decade ago.

Medina, who studied to be a chemical engineer before becoming a career politician, is a co-founder of the PLD, and a former minister in the administration of Fernandez.

Mejia has accused the Fernandez government of using public money for political advantage by overspending on expensive public works projects in the major cities.

