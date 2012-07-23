LONDON Britain's biggest pizza delivery company Domino's Pizza UK & IRL (DOM.L) said pretax profit rose by 13.2 percent in the first half, as the economic downturn, Euro 2012 and rainy weather led more Britons to stay home and order in pizza.

Domino's, which operates the British and Irish franchises of the global delivery brand, said on Monday pretax profit rose to 21.5 million pounds ($33.6 million) in the six months to June 24, up from 19 million pounds the year before.

The company opened 23 new shops and closed one during the period giving it a total of 748. Online sales rose by 43.4 percent to 121.2 million pounds.

Like for like sales in the UK rose 5.7 percent, up from 3.4 percent in the year before, while like for like sales in the Republic of Ireland was up by 2.9 percent.

"Trading since the half year end has continued in line with our expectations. While the consumer backdrop remains tough we are confident about the future and our expectations for the year as a whole remain unchanged," chief executive Lance Batchelor said in the statement.

The company has performed well in the UK during the economic downturn as cash-strapped consumers stay in and order in takeaways rather than going out to eat.

($1 = 0.6397 British pounds)

