A general view shows the DONG Energy turbines in Hvidovre near Copenhagen, Denmark February 1, 2017. Picture taken February 1, 2017. Scanpix Denmark/Ida Guldbaek Arentsen/via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN The Danish government has no current plans to sell its stake in offshore wind operator and utility DONG Energy (DENERG.CO), the country's finance minister said Thursday.

"We have no current plans to sell our shares in DONG," Kristian Jensen told reporters in Copenhagen.

The state-controlled company became one of the biggest IPOs last year when a group of investors include the Danish state, Goldman Sachs and Danish pension funds sold shares on the Copenhagen stock exchange.

When the new liberal Danish government was formed in November, it stated that it would consider selling its stake in DONG Energy.

On Thursday, DONG posted its first full-year net profit since 2011.

"I'm pleased that things are going well with DONG. It shows that the company has been strengthened by the capitalisation, but that doesn't mean that the Danish (state) has further plans to sell out of DONG," Jensen said.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Julie Astrid Thomsen; writing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)