LOS ANGELES Disco Queen Donna Summer, a five-time Grammy award winner famous for 1970s hits like "Hot Stuff" and "She Works Hard for the Money," died on Thursday after a long battle with cancer. She was 63.

Following are some key facts about Summer:

- Along with the titles above, her best-known hits include 1975's "Love To Love You Baby," 1977's "I Feel Love," 1978's "Last Dance," and 1979's "Bad Girls."

- She sold more than 130 million records worldwide and had 17 studio albums throughout her career.

- She won five Grammy Awards between 1979 and 1998 and six American Music Awards.

- Donna Summer was born LaDonna Adrian Gaines on December 31, 1948 in Boston, Massachusetts.

- She started singing in Boston churches as a child, and made her professional debut at Boston's Psychedelic Supermarket in 1967.

- She was married to actor Helmuth Sommer from 1973 to 1975, and had one child, daughter Mimi Sommer. She married musician Bruce Sudano in 1980 and had two daughters with him, Brooklyn and Amanda.

- Early in her career, she was in a German stage production of "Hair," and later joined the Viennese Folk Opera. She released her first album, "Lady of the Night" in Europe only due to her growing fan base there and broke into the U.S. market with her hit song, "Love To Love You Baby."

- She appeared in the 1978 disco film "Thank God It's Friday," which won a best song Oscar for "Last Dance." She also played the role of Aunt Oona in the U.S. TV series, "Family Matters."

- She is the first artist to have scored three No. 1 double albums for 1978's "Live And More," 1979's "Bad Girls" and 1980's "Donna Summer Greatest Hits/On The Radio," her spokesman said. This feat was later matched by The Beatles.

- Summer remained active in a career spanning five decades, releasing her 17th studio album, "Crayons," in 2008, and the single, "To Paris With Love" in 2010, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Chart album in October 2010.

- Summer was a born-again Christian and recorded songs such as 1980's "I Believe In Jesus" as part of her new-found faith.

