Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LAUSANNE The director of Switzerland's laboratory for doping analysis has denied allegations that he once told disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong how to avoid being detected for EPO.
Martial Saugy said he had one meeting with Armstrong in 2002 at the request of the International Cycling Union to talk about the tests but refuted the suggestion that he told him how to avoid detection.
"The answer to the question, is clear: no, I did not give the keys to Lance Armstrong (to avoid detection)," he told a news conference.
"It would be a paradox as my job as leader of an anti-doping laboratory. The fight against doping is our life's work."
"It's true that a meeting took place, and that's not a new fact" he added. "In the context, I think it was the right thing to do. It was not a mistake or an act of naivety as some have written."
"I've met him for only about 20 minutes in my whole life."
He added: "It's a fundamental right for the sportsmen to know the scientific basis of an analysis."
Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles, won between 1999 and 2005, and banned for life in October following a report by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).
USADA said that Armstrong had been involved in the "most sophisticated... and successful doping program that sport has ever seen".
(Reporting by Denis Balibouse; Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
BENGALURU Former India captains have called on cricket authorities to investigate Australia skipper Steve Smith amid allegations his team flouted the rules of the game when deciding whether to review decisions during the second test.