KINGSTON, Jamaica Jamaican high jumper Damar Robinson has been handed a one-year ban for doping in the latest blow to the country's athletics programme.

The sanction was handed down by the chairman of the Jamaica Anti-doping Disciplinary Panel Kent Pantry following an in-camera hearing at the Jamaica Conference Centre.

Robinson's suspension comes days after three Jamaican Olympians, sprinters Asafa Powell and Sherone Simpson and discus thrower Allison Randall, received lengthy doping bans.

Former 100 metres world record holder Powell was banned for 18 months by a Jamaican anti-doping disciplinary panel on Thursday after testing positive for a banned substance last year.

The sprinter, 31, tested positive for the stimulant oxilophrine at last year's national championships and the ban has been backdated to June 21 2013 - the day he provided the sample. His ban will end on Dec 20.

Athens Olympics relay champion Simpson was suspended for 18 months after testing positive for the banned stimulant oxilofrine during last June's trials.

Randall was suspended for two years after she too failed a drugs test during the 2013 national trials.

Robinson, a former Jamaican national junior representative who also competes in triple jump, was suspended for using a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM).

The ban for Robinson, who is currently studying in the United States, will be retroactive to June 16 2013 when he provided the positive sample at Jamaica's national junior trials.

The 20-year-old will be eligible to compete again on June 17.

