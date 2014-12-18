Some doping drugs are pictured in the headquarters of Austria's special anti doping police task force in Vienna March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON UK Anti-Doping has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Crime Agency as Britain beefs up its fight against the use and distribution of performance-enhancing substances.

The independent body, created by the government in 2009 to oversee the country's anti-doping policy in line with WADA, has set out clear guidelines for sharing information in the fight against the supply and trafficking of doping-related substances.

UK Anti-Doping already works with the UK Border Force.

"Intelligence and investigations is an integral component of the revised 2015 World Anti-Doping Code and clean athletes should rest assured that UKAD is doing all it can to prevent doping activities and protect sport in the UK," director of operations Nicole Sapstead said in a statement.

"Today, we are delighted to formalise our already strong partnership with the NCA, strengthening our ability to tackle the supply chain of doping-related substances and intensify our activities in the global fight against doping in sport."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)