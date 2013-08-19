New Zealand's Jesse Ryder watches his shot during their Cricket World Cup quarter-final match against South Africa in Dhaka March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

WELLINGTON New Zealand batsman Jesse Ryder has been suspended for six months for failing a doping test, New Zealand's Sports Tribunal said on Tuesday.

"The Sports Tribunal has suspended cricketer Jesse Ryder for six months for an anti-doping violation," the statement on the tribunal's website (www.sportstribunal.org.nz/) said.

New Zealand media reports said the 29-year-old had tested positive to banned substances after playing a match with provincial side Wellington Firebirds earlier this year.

"Beware of supplements is the clear message which athletes must take from the case of cricketer Jesse Ryder," Drug Free Sport New Zealand CEO Graeme Steel said in a statement.

