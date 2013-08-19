Djokovic has lost his edge, says former mentor Pilic
BELGRADE Novak Djokovic has lost the tenacity which enabled him to rule men's tennis for a number of years, former mentor Niki Pilic said on Saturday.
WELLINGTON New Zealand batsman Jesse Ryder has been suspended for six months for failing a doping test, New Zealand's Sports Tribunal said on Tuesday.
"The Sports Tribunal has suspended cricketer Jesse Ryder for six months for an anti-doping violation," the statement on the tribunal's website (www.sportstribunal.org.nz/) said.
New Zealand media reports said the 29-year-old had tested positive to banned substances after playing a match with provincial side Wellington Firebirds earlier this year.
"Beware of supplements is the clear message which athletes must take from the case of cricketer Jesse Ryder," Drug Free Sport New Zealand CEO Graeme Steel said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
BELGRADE Novak Djokovic has lost the tenacity which enabled him to rule men's tennis for a number of years, former mentor Niki Pilic said on Saturday.
Poor finishing cost Manchester United a chance to move into the Premier League's top four as striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed a penalty in a feisty 1-1 draw against 10-man Bournemouth on Saturday.
March 4 Leicester City made it two wins from two since the sacking of former manager Claudio Ranieri with a 3-1 Premier League victory over fellow strugglers Hull City on Saturday.