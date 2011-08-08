Former Austrian biathlon and cross-country coach Walter Mayer is seen in Lahti in this March 5, 2004 file photo. REUTERS/Alois Furtner/Files

VIENNA Former Austrian cross country skiing coach Walter Mayer, banned in 2002 after a blood-doping scandal at the Salt Lake City Olympics, went on trial on Monday along with four associates.

The 54-year-old, who occupied various top-level posts in the Austrian Ski Federation (OSV) between 1994 and 2006 including head coach of the Nordic skiing team, was arrested in March 2009 and charged with providing doping substances to athletes.

The Austria Presse Agentur (APA) agency said that Mayer pleaded not guilty as the trial, expected to last around one week, got under way.

If convicted, he faces up to three years in jail.

Mayer was banned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from attending the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics after being implicated in a blood transfusion scandal at the Salt Lake City Games.

However, Mayer attended the Turin Games in what OSV later described as a "private capacity."

The coach's presence prompted the IOC to launch co-ordinated night-time raids with the Italian police on the hotels of the Austrian cross-country and biathlon teams.

Ten Austrian athletes were tested for possible signs of doping but were found to be clean.

Mayer crashed his car into a police road-block near the Italian-Austrian border having left Turin on the day of the raids.

Since 2008, Austria has passed legislation which makes the provision of doping substances a criminal offence.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond)