Former German cycling professional Jan Ullrich looks on during a media conference of German company Terra-S in Owingen, March 31, 2007. REUTERS/Sebastian Derungs

BERLIN Former Tour de France winner Jan Ullrich described a doping ban for Spanish cyclist Alberto Contador as "unexpected and tough" Wednesday on the eve of his own Court of Arbitration (CAS) decision.

"This is a tough verdict and I did not expect that," Ullrich told reporters. "I wish Alberto a lot of strength so that he can return in August in full force. A cyclist like him is superb for the sport."

Contador was banned for two years Monday by CAS for failing a drugs test during his victorious 2010 Tour de France campaign.

The Spaniard, also stripped of the Tour title in Monday's CAS ruling, is considering appealing and insisted he is innocent of deliberate doping.

He said he planned to return to competition when the retroactive ban ends in August.

Ullrich is awaiting a CAS decision Thursday over the German's alleged involvement in a blood-doping scandal.

The Operation Puerto scandal broke in 2006, when Spanish police launched raids that uncovered more than 200 code-named blood bags, some of which were linked to cyclists.

Ullrich, who retired in 2007, became the first German to win the Tour de France in 1997. He has denied being involved in the scandal.

"Tomorrow (Thursday) is a happy day for me. I am happy to have the decision after waiting for almost six years," Ullrich said.

"I had to suffer a lot and even suffered burn-out. I am happy to have the verdict. Then I can again comment on it and then it is over and done with."

