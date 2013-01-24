Nadal breezes into Acapulco final
(The Sports Xchange) - Rafael Nadal continues to show no rust in his first tournament since losing the Australian Open final earlier this year.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has disputed an assertion by former cycling boss Hein Verbruggen that sports governing bodies typically discussed abnormal doping samples with athletes.
"WADA has no evidence of other international federations (IFs) 'discussing atypical blood test results, or other test results' with athletes," the global agency said in a statement on Thursday.
Verbruggen, the International Cycling Union (UCI) president from 1991-2005, was quoted by Dutch magazine Vrij Nederland as saying it had informed dozens of riders including Lance Armstrong over the years if they had recorded suspicious test results.
"It used to be the UCI's policy - and indeed also of other federations - to discuss atypical blood test results, or other test results, with the riders concerned," Verbruggen said on Wednesday.
"Riders who were doping (but had not failed a test) were effectively warned that they were being watched and that they would be targeted in future with the aim of getting them to stop doping."
But WADA, which has been at loggerheads with UCI over the disgraced Armstrong, strongly questioned such a practice.
"This approach totally contradicts the purpose of an effective anti-doping program, which should be designed to deter, detect and prevent athletes from doping," it said.
"Furthermore, any IF that would do such a thing would leave itself open to criticism with regards to its impartiality and integrity."
(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina)
March 4 Fabio Capello was always confident his fellow Italian Antonio Conte would be a success as Chelsea manager. Ahead of the Premier League leaders’ trip to West Ham United on Monday, the former England manager says Conte showed signs during his coaching career in Italy that suggested he was capable of winning the English title.
Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses is currently enjoying the best form of his career but the Nigerian admits he needs to take more of his goal-scoring opportunities after he was rewarded with a two-year contract extension earlier this week.