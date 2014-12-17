American sprinter Tyson Gay's former coach has been suspended for eight years for doping violations, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said on Wednesday.

An independent arbitration panel found that Jon Drummond possessed, trafficked, and administered banned performance enhancing substances to an athlete under his care as a coach, USADA said on its website.

The former U.S. Olympian and Olympic coach was Gay's coach when the former world champion tested positive in 2013 for a banned substance, according to the arbitration panel decision.

Gay was suspended for one year in May, returned the silver medal he won with the U.S. 4x100 metres relay team at the London Olympics and was disqualified from all races he contested from July 2012. He has since returned to competition.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)