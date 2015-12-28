The second part of an explosive Independent Commission (IC) report into allegations of systematic doping and "corruption and bribery" at the highest levels of international athletics will be released on Jan. 14, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has told Reuters.

The first part of the report authored by former WADA chief Dick Pound was released in November following an investigation that lasted nearly a year, and found a "deeply rooted culture of cheating" in Russian athletics.

The investigation followed allegations made in a 2014 German television documentary entitled "The secrets of Doping: How Russia makes its winners?" and led to the suspension of Russia from international athletics (track and field) competition.

When the report was released in November, WADA said it was temporarily withholding some information from the public arena until international criminal police body Interpol had time to consider the evidence for appropriate investigation.

"This report also identifies corruption and bribery practices at the highest levels of international athletics, evidence of which has been transmitted to Interpol for appropriate investigation," WADA said at the time.

"Publication of the information will be delayed until decisions are taken by the competent authorities regarding potential criminal prosecutions, but it is hoped and intended that the IC will publish the full information prior to the end of 2015."

That publication has been delayed by a couple of weeks, with WADA spokesperson Ben Nichols telling Reuters on Monday that Jan. 14 is the now revised date for the release.

Pound has said the second part of the report will include further allegations that focus on possible corruption within the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), and will have a "wow" factor.

Former IAAF president Lamine Diack has already been accused by French authorities of corruption, while new head Sebastian Coe is under fire for having taken too long to act on allegations of impropriety within the governing body.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)