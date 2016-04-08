Woods withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic with bad back
DUBAI Former world number one Tiger Woods has pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic ahead of his second round because of a back problem, the European Tour said on Friday.
NAIROBI, The IAAF's Ethics Committee has rejected former Athletics Kenya (AK) chief executive Isaac Kamande Mwangi's appeal against his provisional six-month ban for violating anti-doping controls.
The punishment was handed out by the International Association of Athletics Federations, the sport's governing body, in February after Mwangi was accused of seeking bribes to reduce the doping bans of two athletes.
His provisional suspension came after former AK president Isaiah Kiplagat, ex-deputy David Okeyo and former treasurer Joseph Kinyua were banned by the Ethics Committee on charges of mis-using funds from a sponsorship by U.S. sports manufacturer Nike.
All the officials deny any wrong-doing.
Joy Sakari and Francisca Koki Manunga said Mwangi asked each of them for $24,000 to reduce four-year bans.
Sharad Rao, Kenya's barrister appointed by the IAAF, said on Friday that he would complete his probe into the affair by mid-May.
"I am aware of the IAAF Ethics Committee declining his appeal so I am formally taking over investigations," Rao added.
Mwangi told Reuters that he wanted any hearing to be held in public.
"My legal team appealed against the six-month suspension because we thought it was too long and punitive given that I was an employee and not an elected member of the board like the others," said Mwangi.
"Now that our appeal is not successful we are looking forward to a fair and open hearing. I maintain my innocence, hence we want the hearing conducted in public because I want to face our accusers."
Kenya is a global leader in endurance running on the track and in city marathons but more than 40 of their athletes have been banned for doping in the past three years.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)
DUBAI Former world number one Tiger Woods has pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic ahead of his second round because of a back problem, the European Tour said on Friday.
SYDNEY Former Australia captain Michael Clarke will get his first taste of coaching at the elite level against Sri Lanka later this month after being put in charge of the Prime Minister's XI for a Twenty20 match in Canberra.
SYDNEY Australia need a clear strategy to keep Virat Kohli in check and refrain from getting into verbal confrontations with the India captain during the four-test series starting this month, former batsman Mike Hussey has said.