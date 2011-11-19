Wales sweat on fitness of Biggar and North
LONDON Wales are sweating on the fitness of fly-half Dan Biggar and winger George North for Saturday's Six Nations home clash against England in Cardiff.
PARIS Former French tennis hero Yannick Noah has been criticised by France's sports minister after saying the best way to combat doping in sport was to legalise the use of drugs.
Noah, who appeared to accused Spanish sport in particular of using "magic potions," told Le Monde on Saturday that a radical rethink was needed.
"Let's stop the hypocrisy. The best attitude to adopt is to accept doping. Then everyone will have the magic potion," the 1983 French Open winner said.
French Sports Minister David Douillet, an Olympic judo champion, responded by telling France 2 TV that the comments were "serious and irresponsible."
Spain's Olympic Committee president Alejandro Blanco said: "It is difficult for ignorant people to understand the boom of Spanish sport. It is hard work that has been the key to success."
BARCELONA Former world number one Maria Sharapova has been invited to play at the Madrid Open in May, which takes place less than two weeks after her 15-month doping ban expires, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.
Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has played down talk that Chelsea have an advantage over their Premier League rivals by not playing in Europe this season, saying it is harder to maintain momentum when they do not play as regularly.