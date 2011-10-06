Second placed LaShawn Merritt of the U.S. reacts after the men's 400 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, South Korea, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) cleared the way on Thursday for several dozen former doping offenders to compete at next year's Olympics after rejecting an International Olympic Committee (IOC) eligibility rule as "invalid."

The controversial Rule 45, introduced in 2008, banned athletes, including Olympic 400 metres champion LaShawn Merritt, from participating at the next Olympic Games if they have been suspended for six months or longer, but the regulation was rejected by CAS as invalid and unenforceable.

The Court's ruling means that American Merritt, the highest profile name affected by the decision, can now defend his title in London. CAS said the rule was not in compliance with the IOC's own charter and the World Anti-Doping Agency's code.

Merritt received a 21-month suspension after testing positive in 2009 and 2010 for a banned substance.

His ban ended in July and he competed at the world athletics championships in South Korea in August, winning the silver medal behind Grenada's Kirani James and gold in the 4x400m relay.

Merritt's lawyer said the Olympic champion was thrilled with the decision.

"He was really, really happy to have this question mark lifted," Howard Jacobs told Reuters in a telephone interview from Los Angeles. "I think he is really energised to prepare for next year now."

IOC DISAPPOINTED

The IOC, which wanted the rule more commonly known as 'Osaka Rule' to act as a further deterrent for athletes, said it would now seek tougher sentences in the new WADA code.

The IOC had argued the rule was not a sanction but an eligibility rule but critics said athletes were being punished twice, once through a ban and then by missing the Olympics.

"We were disappointed of course because the rule was meant to protect the clean athletes... so we're a little surprised, disappointed," IOC president Jacques Rogge told Reuters Television in Lausanne.

"We are going to move to change the WADA anti-doping code at its revision in 2013 to establish a rule that has the same effect as the one that has been invalidated now," Rogge said.

The verdict, which strengthens WADA's authority in doping matters, also allows dozens more athletes banned from winter Games under the same rule to make a return at the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics if their doping suspensions have ended by then.

"CAS has come to the view that Rule 45 of the IOC Charter is not one of eligibility, and considers it instead to be a sanction additional to that imposed under the Code," WADA said.

"We are certain therefore that the IOC will make appropriate changes to their Charter pursuant to the opinion to ensure Code compatibility.

"The (WADA) Code is due to be reviewed in 2012-13 and there may be suggested changes to the Code made as a consequence of the opinion. If so they will form part of the consultation process with any changes to be approved at the next WADA world conference in Johannesburg in November 2013."

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) told Reuters it estimated some 50 track and field athletes could be affected by the verdict.

OLYMPIC RETURN

Germany's most decorated winter Olympian, speedskater Claudia Pechstein, who was banned for two years in 2009 and wants to compete in next year's London Games in cycling and to race in the 2014 Games, said she was pleased by the decision.

"I am totally happy. There could not have been a different verdict. Justice has prevailed and now the path is clear for my tenth Olympic medal," she told reporters.

Cyclist David Millar, banned from all future Games under a similar British Olympic rule that could now be challenged, said he needed time to "digest" the news.

"CAS ruling on IOC Rule 45 a good thing for future of international sport. Only a matter of time till all countries respect WADA Code," he wrote on Twitter.

The British Olympic Association (BOA) will hold a news conference later on Thursday on the verdict's impact on its own Olympic lifetime ban for doping offenders.

Sports Minister Hugh Robertson rushed to throw his weight behind the country's ban.

"Olympic athletes do not want people convicted of doping offences back in their sport. It is very clear and I absolutely support the BOA case."

USOC CEO Scott Blackmun said he was glad the issue was off the table well ahead of the London Olympics.

"This decision does not diminish our commitment to the fight against doping, but rather ensures that athletes and National Olympic Committees have certainty as they prepare for London," he said.

(Additional reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina, Julien Pretot in Paris, Martyn Herman and Mike Collett in London; Editing by Ed Osmond)