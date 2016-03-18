Russia's Pavel Kulizhnikov reacts after winning the men's 500m speedskating ISU World Cup Speed Skating Final competion in Erfurt March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

MOSCOW Five-times world champion Pavel Kulizhnikov is one of three Russian speedskaters who have tested positive for the banned drug Meldonium, the International Skating Union (ISU) said.

The B samples of Olympic short track gold medallist Semion Elistratov and 2015 European short track champion Ekaterina Konstantinova also tested positive.

"The results of the B sample do not change anything for us," Russian Skating Union (RSU) president Alexei Kravtsov told the R-Sport news agency on Friday.

"We are still confident that our athletes are not guilty and we will defend them."

Meldonium was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of banned substances on Jan. 1.

Kulizhnikov, 21, served a suspension for doping violations between 2012 and 2014 and a second positive test could leave him facing a life ban.

(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed Osmond)