Hull game a 'must-win' for Stoke, says Cameron
Stoke City must put an end to their five-game winless streak when they host relegation-threatened Hull City in the Premier League on Saturday, defender Geoff Cameron has said.
MOSCOW Five-times world champion Pavel Kulizhnikov is one of three Russian speedskaters who have tested positive for the banned drug Meldonium, the International Skating Union (ISU) said.
The B samples of Olympic short track gold medallist Semion Elistratov and 2015 European short track champion Ekaterina Konstantinova also tested positive.
"The results of the B sample do not change anything for us," Russian Skating Union (RSU) president Alexei Kravtsov told the R-Sport news agency on Friday.
"We are still confident that our athletes are not guilty and we will defend them."
Meldonium was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of banned substances on Jan. 1.
Kulizhnikov, 21, served a suspension for doping violations between 2012 and 2014 and a second positive test could leave him facing a life ban.
(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed Osmond)
Swansea City must add an element of feistiness to their game if they are to kick-start their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League at Watford on Saturday, winger Wayne Routledge has said.