The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Wednesday it will undertake a full investigation into allegations of doping and cover-ups by Russian track and field athletes made by a German TV documentary.

"The allegations that have been raised in the German television programs require close scrutiny ... to confirm the evidence, seek further evidence, and pursue any anti-doping rule violations," WADA president Sir Craig Reedie said in a statement.

An hour-long program, broadcast by ZDF/ARD last Wednesday, featured an undercover video of what it says are Russian athletes and coaches admitting to covering up positive tests.

The video, which has not been seen or verified by Reuters, also alleged corruption and a systematic doping issue among Russian athletes and high-ranking officials.

"WADA must ensure that all athletes who have cheated, either at national or international level, are dealt with in an appropriate fashion under the World Anti-Doping Code," the Montreal-based organization said.

Following the broadcast, Russia's athletics federation called the allegations "a pack of lies" while the International Association of Athletics Federations called them "grave allegations."

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency has also launched an investigation into the allegations.

(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)