BERLIN Spanish doping rule changes rejected by the country's supreme court could be brought back in time for the 2020 Olympic host city election for which Madrid is bidding, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday.

Spain's Supreme Court upheld on Tuesday an appeal lodged by the nation's professional cycling association (ACP) against changes to anti-doping rules that were adopted in 2009, saying the government did not adequately consult those affected.

The cabinet had approved the changes to Spain's testing regime in 2009 to address concerns expressed by the IOC in its assessment of Madrid's eventual failed bid for the 2016 summer Games.

"The IOC will of course rely upon the World Anti-Doping Agency's advice, and so far Spain has been deemed compliant by WADA," an IOC official told Reuters, a day after the court's ruling.

"As for the specific case of Madrid (and its 2020 bid), the evaluation process has only just started, and there is still plenty of time for Spain to correct things should that be necessary," he said.

The Spanish capital, which lost out to Rio de Janeiro in the final round of voting for the 2016 Olympics, is again bidding for the 2020 Games and must now find a way to reintroduce the changes.

These relate to the times when athletes can be tested, outside competition from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. and during competition 12 hours before an event starts and after it ends.

The Supreme Court ruling said it had upheld the ACP appeal due to "a lack of consultation with the interested parties" and nullified the decree which contained the new regulations.

Tokyo, Istanbul, Rome, Azeri capital Baku and Doha in Qatar are the other candidates for the 2020 Games with the winner decided in 2013.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)