The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has reinstated the anti-doping accreditation of the Madrid laboratory and allowed it to resume anti-doping, WADA said in a statement.

The statement said the laboratory had successfully complied with the requirements for early reinstatement after its accreditation was suspended for three months on December 21 last year.

WADA gave no reason for the suspension but Spain's Anti-Doping agency said it had followed a mixup of two urine samples last August.

(Reporting by John Mehaffey, editing by Justin Palmer)