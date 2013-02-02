MADRID Spanish rider Luis Leon Sanchez has been suspended pending an investigation into a possible link with the trial of a doctor at the centre of a doping probe in Spain, his team Blanco Pro Cycling said on Saturday.

"Team Blanco started an investigation into rider Luis Leon Sanchez after stories in the media about his possible involvement in (the Eufemiano) Fuentes case," the team said on their official Twitter feed.

"Pending the results of the Team Blanco investigation into rider Luis Leon Sanchez, he will not be put on a Blanco race roster."

Spanish doctor Eufemiano Fuentes is on trial for allegedly masterminding a doping ring in cycling.

He is appearing in court in Madrid with four other defendants almost seven years after anabolic steroids, transfusion equipment and blood bags were seized as part of a investigation code-named "Operation Puerto".

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by John Mehaffey)