West Brom draw at West Ham with late equaliser
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
BERNE American tennis player Robert Kendrick's doping suspension has been reduced from 12 to eight months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Kendrick, who tested positive for methylhexaneamine (MHA) at the French Open in May, had wanted the ban cut to three months to allow him to play at next week's U.S. Open.
"CAS has confirmed Robert Kendrick was guilty of a doping offence but has decided to reduce his suspension to eight months starting from 22 May 2011," it said in a statement.
Kendrick said he took a pill to help him cope with jetlag without knowing it contained the banned substance.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.