BERNE American tennis player Robert Kendrick's doping suspension has been reduced from 12 to eight months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Kendrick, who tested positive for methylhexaneamine (MHA) at the French Open in May, had wanted the ban cut to three months to allow him to play at next week's U.S. Open.

"CAS has confirmed Robert Kendrick was guilty of a doping offence but has decided to reduce his suspension to eight months starting from 22 May 2011," it said in a statement.

Kendrick said he took a pill to help him cope with jetlag without knowing it contained the banned substance.

