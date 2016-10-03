Mar 7, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Maria Sharapova speaks to the media announcing a failed drug test after the Australian Open during a press conference today at The LA Hotel Downtown. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON The verdict in Maria Sharapova's appeal against a two-year doping ban will be announced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday.

CAS said it would issue the decision at 12.00 p.m. BST.

Five-times grand slam winner Sharapova was banned by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in June following a positive test for the banned drug meldonium during January's Australian Open. [ID: nL4N1904BL]

The former world number one from Russia is seeking to have her suspension wiped out or reduced. [ID: nL4N19642S]

She had called the ITF's ruling "unfairly harsh" as an independent tribunal had found that she had not intentionally violated anti-doping rules.

Sharapova, 29, admitted taking meldonium during the season's opening grand slam in Melbourne but said she had been unaware that it had been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Meldonium was added to WADA's list of banned substances at the start of the year after mounting evidence that it boosted blood flow and enhanced athletic performance.

