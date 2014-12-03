The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and Pfizer Inc signed an agreement on Wednesday that will see the U.S. drugmaker share information on products that could be used as performance-enhancing substances by athletes.

As part of the agreement, medicines in development will be reviewed by Pfizer scientists to identify substances with a probable or high risk of abuse in sport.

"A central aspect of WADA's strategy is to collaborate with pharmaceutical companies so that medicinal substances of interest to dopers can be identified," WADA director general David Howman said in a statement. "In turn, this will allow us to develop detection methods at a much faster rate."

Scientists will look for any similarity to the pharmacological characteristics of existing performance-enhancing substances and assess how they work in the human body.

WADA, expected to introduce a revised World Anti-Doping Code in the coming weeks, will also exchange information with Pfizer on substances that are being abused by athletes.

