Derby appoint former Birmingham boss Rowett as manager
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Weightlifter Sarah Robles, a member of the U.S. team at the 2012 London Olympics, was handed a two-year suspension after testing positive for steroids, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Tuesday.
Robles tested positive for the presence of an exogenous androgenic anabolic steroid in an out-of-competition and two in-competition urine samples collected by both USADA and the International Weightlifting Federation, the U.S. drug agency said in a statement.
Called the strongest woman in America, Robles placed seventh in the +75 kilogram super-heavyweight division in London but gained attention for her story of perseverance living on $400 (243.35 pounds) a month while trying to secure a spot on the U.S. Olympic squad
(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI Keeping a lid on emotion will be nearly as important as executing gameplans for both India and Australia when the world's top two teams continue their captivating series with the third test in Ranchi on Thursday.
Second seed Angelique Kerber put on a determined display to rally past France's Pauline Parmentier 7-5 3-6 7-5 in the scorching desert heat to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday.