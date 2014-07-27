Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
WELLINGTON New Zealand financial services company Dorchester Pacific Ltd DPC.NZ said on Monday it is planning a takeover bid for auction company Turners Auctions TUA.NZ.
It said it would offer NZ$3 a share, convertible shares, its own shares, or a combination of all three payment methods.
Dorchester said it had agreed to acquire a holding of 20.8 percent of Turners shares owned by Bartel Holdings, giving it a total of 40.65 percent.
Turners Auctions, shares in which closed at NZ$2.75 on Friday, was placed on a trading halt.
(Gyles Beckford)
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.