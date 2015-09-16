NEW YORK Jeffrey Gundlach, co-founder of DoubleLine Capital, said on Wednesday that U.S. Treasury bonds look attractive as their yields have moved higher in recent weeks.

"I like bonds now more than a month ago," Gundlach told Reuters in a telephone interview. Gundlach also said the market to watch closely after the Federal Reserve's decision is the junk bond market.

The sector should rally strongly if the U.S. central bank does not raise rates at the conclusion of their meeting on Thursday.

