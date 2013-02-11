LONDON Doughty Hanson said on Monday it would not be raising any new real estate or and technology venture capital funds.

The death of the company's co-founder and main shareholder Nigel Doughty last year prompted a review of the business which will now focus on core private equity investments - mainly majority ownership of mid-sized European companies valued at between 250 million euros and 1 billion euros.

The company, whose investments include the Vue cinema chain and luxury luggage maker Tumi, did not give any further detail on the reason behind this decision.

Its last private equity fund, in 2007, raised 3 billion euros.

Chief Executive Stephen Marquardt said the company's real estate and technology teams would continue to manage their existing funds. "However, we will not be establishing any new funds in these sectors," he said.

Doughty Hanson's real estate portfolio, set up in 1999, includes Volvo offices in Sweden and shopping centres in Spain, while the technology business has invested in a range of mobile technology, cleantech and Internet software firms.

