DUESSELDORF, Germany Private equity firm Advent is nearing a deal to buy a majority stake in German books to perfumes retailer Douglas Holding AG DOHG.DE, two people familiar with the talks told Reuters, potentially scuppering plans by the group's CEO to take control.

U.S. firm Advent is in advanced talks with two big shareholders, Erwin Mueller and the Oetker family, the people said on Tuesday, although no deal is expected imminently as legal issues need to be cleared up.

Shares in Douglas rose as much as 12 percent to their highest level since June 2011 after the news, first reported by German newspaper Financial Times Deutschland.

The paper said Advent will next week offer around 38 to 40 euros for each Douglas share, valuing the company at between 1.5 billion euros (1.2 billion pounds) and 1.6 billion.

"Given that the book division (Thalia, Buch.de) remains a restructuring case, but will be part of the group ... in the foreseeable future, a price of 40 euros is quite reasonable," Silvia Quandt analyst Klaus Kraenzle said.

Shares in Douglas were up 9.3 percent at 36.90 euros by 12:21 pm British time, having earlier touched 38.10 euros.

Douglas CEO Henning Kreke said at the start of this year that his family, which owns 12.7 percent of the shares, would like to take Douglas private with the help of a private equity investor.

However, the need for restructuring at the group's Thalia chain of bookstores has put off potential partners, sources have previously told Reuters, and if Advent takes the majority, it could well push out the Kreke family unless they agree to work with the U.S. investor.

A source close to Advent said the investor was seeking a solution that was amicable for all parties.

Oetker, famous for its frozen pizzas and which is the largest shareholder in Douglas with a 25.8 percent stake, declined comment, as did Advent, Kreke and Douglas.

Mueller owns 10.7 percent of Douglas and has options to acquire a further 15 percent that become due over the next few weeks. Media reports say he is keen to sell his stake quickly after losing money speculating on the Swiss franc.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes and Mark Potter)