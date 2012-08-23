Oil slips nearly 1 percent on concerns over rising U.S. output
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.
CHATEAULIN, France Barclays (BARC.L) is set to assume control of debt-burdened French poultry group Doux next month, a union said on Thursday, enabling the UK bank to pursue a turnaround plan for the business supported by the family that controls the company.
Barclays is expected to take an 80 percent stake in Doux, which went into court administration in early June, in exchange for forgiving debt of 140 million euros (110 million pounds).
The plan received implicit backing from a French court on August 1.
"The transformation of Doux's Barclays debt into 80 percent of its capital should be implemented on September 10," Raymond Gouiffes of the CGT union told Reuters following a meeting of the company's works council.
He added that a Barclays representative had joined Doux's management team.
A French commercial court has ordered the liquidation of Doux's money-losing fresh poultry operations, which have attracted five bids. The court is due to review the offers on September 5. ($1 = 0.8021 euros)
(Reporting by Pierre-Henri Allain; Additional reporting by Matthieu Protard)
BERLIN Europe should impose punitive tariffs on imports from the United States if President Donald Trump acts to shield U.S. industries from foreign competitors, a senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a newspaper interview.
MILAN Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.