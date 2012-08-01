French breeder Matthieu Coppoolse, poultry farmer for Doux, holds a turkey outside a breeder house at his farm in Gien, central France, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

QUIMPER, France British bank Barclays (BARC.L) looked set to assume control of debt-burdened poultry group Doux after a French court on Wednesday gave implicit backing to a turnaround plan advocated by the family that founded and controls the company.

The plan would give Barclays an 80 percent stake in Doux, which went into court administration in early June, in exchange for forgiving debt of 140 million euros.

While extending its deliberations until October 9 - it will keep the group "under observation" until then - the commercial court in Quimper, northwest France, ordered the liquidation of Doux's money-losing fresh poultry operations and called for bids for the business to be submitted by August 10.

This appeared to favour Doux's own plan, which called for the fresh poultry business to be sold. A competing plan from a consortium of French agri-business groups, led by oilseed giant Sofiproteol, involved maintaining the business.

Both plans would see about a quarter of the group's 4,000 employees lose their jobs.

"This decision will allow us to work within the framework of the period of observation to refine our business plan," said Maurice Lantourne, a lawyer for family head Charles Doux, calling it the only plan that respected suppliers, farmers, truckers and wage-earners.

Sofiproteol issued a statement saying the members of its consortium "regret that their proposal was not adopted by the court for disputable judicial motives."

The troubles of family-owned Doux, one of the world's largest poultry exporters, have alarmed France's new Socialist government, which is trying to stem a tide of factory closures amid the worst unemployment since 1999.

Court administrator Regis Valliot said the group's employees would be better paid under the Doux plan and that some of the members of the Sofiproteol group could still make offers for the fresh poultry business, "saving a maximum number of jobs."

