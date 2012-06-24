PARIS The owner of debt-burdened French poultry group Doux, which collapsed into administration earlier this month, is ready to sell a stake in the company to ensure its future, he said in an interview on Sunday.

Charles Doux said he wanted to fight to find the necessary funds to ensure the survival of the group, which employs 3,400 staff and relies on 800 farmers.

"I am ready to open up the capital to ensure the integrity of the group," Doux said in an interview in the Journal Du Dimanche. "If necessary I will discuss this in one month when we will be out of this urgency period," he said.

Doux said he could negotiate with industrial partners, cooperatives, or financial firms which could guarantee a future for the Group.

The Doux family owns 80 percent of the business.

But one of the administrators said on Friday the group was seeking a buyer to take over the entire business and ensure its survival.

The company, one of the world's largest poultry exporters, was placed in administration on June 1 after saying that it had suspended payments to creditors.

It had previously said its debt of 340 million euros ($426.21 million) included 200 million euros in Brazil, where it bought subsidiary Frangosul in 1998, and 140 million euros owed to the bank Barclays BARC.L.

France's new Socialist government is trying to prevent a feared wave of factory closures with a planned law to force companies to sell plants they want to get rid of as unemployment runs at close to a 13-year high.

Doux is also the largest beneficiary of European Union farm aid in France, with 55 million euros in the year to October 15, 2011, due to export subsidies.

(Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Catherine Evans)