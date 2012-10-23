Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N) was forced to announce a restructuring program on Tuesday after accidentally sending a draft of its press release to a Bloomberg News reporter earlier in the day, a source on Dow's board said.

The source, speaking anonymously because the source was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said Dow had intended to announce the 2,400 layoffs on Thursday morning along with quarterly earnings.

