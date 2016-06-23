A sign is seen at an entrance to a Dow Chemical Co plant in Plaquemine, Louisiana December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

LONDON - EU antitrust authorities will decide by July 28 whether to allow the $130 billion (87.87 billion pound) merger of U.S. chemical company Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N) and its rival DuPont (DD.N), one of several large agribusiness deals.

The companies requested approval on Wednesday, according to a filing on the European Commission website.

The EU competition enforcer can approve the deal with or without concessions or it can open a full-scale investigation of about five months should it have serious concerns about the merger's impact on consumers and rivals.

DuPont and Dow hope to close the deal around October-November. The U.S. Department of Justice is also examining the proposed merger.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)