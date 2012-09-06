FRANKFURT Following are comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi at a news conference after the bank left its benchmark interest rate at 0.75 percent on Thursday.

EFFECTIVE BACKSTOP

"Under appropriate conditions we will have a fully effective backstop ... We are strictly within our mandate to maintain price stability over the the medium term ... and the euro is irreversible."

ECONOMIC GROWTH TO REMAIN WEAK

"Economic growth in the euro area is expected to remain weak with the ongoing tensions in financial markets and heightened uncertainty weighing on confidence and sentiment. The renewed intensification of financial market tensions will have the potential to affect the balance of risks for both growth and inflation."

INFLATION TO STAY ABOVE 2 PCT

"Owing to high energy prices and increases in indirect taxes in some euro area countries, inflation rates are expected to remain above 2% throughout 2012, to fall below that level again in the course of next year and to remain in line with price stability over the policy-relevant horizon."

