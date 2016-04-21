FRANKFURT, April 21 The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday, holding them at record lows as it prints money to lift the economy and raise inflation.

Following are highlights of comments by ECB President Mario Draghi at a post-meeting news conference.

MARCH POLICIES

"Our policies in March helped avoid second-round effects ... from the global financial market turmoil ... The inflation rate would have been negative this year."

(ECB VICE-PRESIDENT VITOR CONSTANCIO ON CHANGING SOVEREIGN DEBT WEIGHTINGS):

"Our position ... has been that first, there is reason to change the present system of zero risk-weights; second, that the revision should not create undue turbulence in markets where sovereign debt is used, such as the repo market and short-term debt markets; thirdly, that it should be a change in the international standard -- that any revision of the sovereign debt risk-weight regime should be decided in an international context to ensure a level playing field."

INFLATION OBJECTIVE

"Broad financial conditions have improved. Growth is moderate but it is steady. ... We have got be very careful about not losing focus on our objective: inflation near but below 2 percent.

"We keep the monetary policy stance decided on in March. Now we concentrate on implementation ...

"If there were an unwanted tightening in broad financial conditions, the Governing Council stands ready to act using ALL the policy instruments available in our portfolio."

ON CRITICISM FROM GERMANY

Q: Mr. Draghi, how do you respond to the German criticism of the ECB and personally of you of recent weeks and if you are invited to speak at the Bundestag would you go along?

A: "We have a mandate to pursue price stability for the whole euro zone, not just for Germany ... We obey the law, not the politicians. This applies to all countries in the euro zone ...

"The Governing Council was unanimous in defending the independence of the central bank. ... our policies are not very different from the policies in the rest of the world. And our policies work. They are effective. Just give them time ... of course, if there were structural reforms, the time would be quicker."

ON 'HELICOPTER MONEY'

"I said last month that we haven't really thought or talked about it... It's a very interesting concept ... but we haven't studied it.

"It clearly involves complexities, both accounting-wise, legal-wise and it may mean different things to different people. Then in answering an MP who asked me about the same question two days ago, I said the concept is fraught with operational, legal and institutional difficulties.

"The bottom line is that we have never discussed it."

STRUCTURAL POLICIES MUST CONTRIBUTE

"Other policy areas must contribute much more decisively both at the national and at the European levels. Structural policies are essential, given continued high structural unemployment and low potential output growth in the euro area."

NEGATIVE INFLATION

"Inflation rates could turn negative again in the coming months before picking up in the second half of 2016. Inflation rates should pick up further in 2017."

GROWTH RISKS

"The risks to the euro area growth outlook still remain tilted to the downside ...

"Uncertainties persist and relate in particular to developments in the global economy and to geopolitical risks."

ECONOMIC RECOVERY

"(Data) point to ongoing output growth at a pace broadly similar to that in the final quarter of 2015. Looking ahead, we expect the economic recovery to proceed."

READY TO ACT AGAIN IF NECESSARY

"(The ECB) will continue to monitor closely the evolution of the outlook for price stability and if warranted ... will act by using all the instruments available within its mandate."

FINANCING CONDITIONS

"Broad financing conditions in the euro area have improved. The pass-through of the monetary policy stimulus to firms and households, notably through the banking system, is strengthening."

MONETARY ACCOMMODATION

"Global uncertainties persist. Looking forward, it is essential to preserve an appropriate degree of monetary accommodation as long as needed."

CORPORATE BOND PURCHASES

"In June we will conduct the first operation of our new series of targeted long-term refinancing operations, TLTRO II. And we will commence purchases under our corporate sector purchase programme."

RATES OUTLOOK

"We continue to expect them to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time and well past the horizon of our net asset purchases."

