LONDON The European Central Bank doused hopes on Thursday it will aggressively ramp up its bond-buying programme and allow the euro zone to lend money to IMF so it can help fight the euro zone debt crisis.

The following are analysts comments:

CARSTEN BRZESKI, SENIOR ECONOMIST, ING

"At today's meeting, ECB president Draghi put a stick into the spokes of the Grand Bargain's wheel. While Draghi had opened the door for more ECB support last week, he closed it again today. According to Draghi, it was up to politicians to solve the debt crisis. The ECB would not respond to a fiscal compact and would not increase its bond purchasing programme. Whether this clear-cut statement was for real and only part of the ECB's poker game, only the coming days can tell.

"All in all, the ECB delivered all it could without crossing the line of Germanic rules of central banking. The last trump card remains up the ECB's sleeve. For the time being, the ECB does everything to be the lender of last resort for the economy and the financial sector but not for governments."

BRIAN DOLAN, CHIEF STRATEGIST, FOREX.COM, IN NEW YORK

"This is big -- a lot of people, stocks, bonds, currencies, had been counting on the ECB and he's basically pulled the rug out from under the market.

"There's a sense of shock right now because he previously suggested that if EU leaders got things together, the ECB would step up bond purchases and provide support. Draghi is now suggesting he was surprised by that interpretation and that he did not signal big bond purchases."

ALAN CLARKE, UK & EUROZONE ECONOMIST, SCOTIA CAPITAL

"One step forward, two steps back. The King is dead, long live the King. The ECB thought it was helping out by cutting interest rates and providing longer term liquidity measures. So far so good.

"But then to dash any hopes that the ECB might fire its bazooka (and engage in QE) has meant that the ECB's actions have backfired. We were hoping that decisive action from the Eurozone leaders summit would placate the ECB in order to induce it to buy government bonds of the distressed nations in a big way."

"The euro zone leaders might as well not bother. Pack their bags, go home, enjoy the weekend and do their Christmas shopping."

ANNALISA PIAZZA, MARKET ECONOMIST, NEWEDGE STRATEGY

"As expected, Draghi doesn't pave the way to step up with an aggressive increase in bond purchases and he rules out QE as it would be in breach of the treaty."

"Announcement of an aggressive change in policy tools ahead of tomorrow's EU Summit would have had a negative impact on the fiscal consolidation process, in our view."

"We still see the ECB maintaining its mandate in the near term and the further expansion of non-standard measures seems to be already an important step to improve liquidity and facilitate the transmission mechanism."

(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)