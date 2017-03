The chimneys of Drax Power Station are pictured in Drax, northern England, June 19, 2008. REUTERS/files

LONDON Shares in British power producer Drax, which generates electricity from burning coal and biomass, rose one percent on Wednesday following the government's announcement that it would freeze a tax on carbon emissions from 2016/17.

Drax shares (DRX.L) traded up 1.3 percent at 1:17 p.m. to 797.5 pence.

Chancellor George Osborne announced the carbon price support rate would be capped at 18 pounds per tonne of carbon emissions from 2016/17 until the end of the decade.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Anthony Barker)