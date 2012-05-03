AMSTERDAM Dutch food and chemicals group DSM (DSMN.AS) is to strengthen its biomedical business after agreeing an all-cash deal for U.S. medical device-maker Kensey Nash Corp KNSY.O valued at about $335 million (206 million pounds).

Kensey Nash's medical devices and biomaterials are used in cardiology, spinal and general surgery, and include bone cement used to stimulate bone growth and screws used in sports medicine.

DSM has transformed its business over the past couple of years, selling off its lower-margin bulk chemicals businesses to focus on less cyclical food ingredients and high-end plastics. With a war chest of about 2 billion euros ($2.63 billion), it has been hunting for acquisitions in the more profitable nutrition and life sciences businesses.

"As life expectancy continues to increase and people want to remain physically active, growth in the biomedical materials market is expected to remain high," Feike Sijbesma, Chief Executive of DSM, said in a statement.

"Biomedical is one of the key areas where DSM is able to fully leverage its unique science-based expertise in life sciences and materials sciences."

DSM said the deal would bolster its biomedical business, citing Kensey Nash's leading position in regenerative medicine and biomaterials research and development, and its manufacturing and strong strategic partnerships.

DSM said the U.S. company had a total enterprise value of about $360 million and that the acquisition would contribute to earnings per share with effect from next year.

DSM's cash offer of $38.50 per share represents a 33 percent premium to Kensey Nash's closing share price on May 2.

The Dutch company bought U.S. baby food ingredients maker Martek for $1.1 billion in February 2011, and moved into the biofuels market earlier this year announcing a 50-50 joint venture with private U.S. ethanol maker POET, one of the biggest ethanol producers in the world.

That joint venture will produce ethanol on a commercial scale from corn crop residue such as husks and stalks.

(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Mike Nesbit)