Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
DUBAI The government of Dubai has chosen HSBC (HSBA.L) to arrange initial funding of $3 billion (£2.45 billion) towards the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, according to a statement on UAE state news agency WAM.
The financing will be raised by a consortium of Dubai state entities, comprising of the Department of Finance, state-owned fund Investment Corporation of Dubai, and the Dubai Aviation City Corporation.
The funds will come from a variety of sources and will include conventional and Islamic tranches, the statement added.
Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum in September 2014 approved a $32 billion investment to expand the emirate's second airport, with an aim to handle up to 120 million passengers a year by 2022.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
Google parent Alphabet Inc posted fourth-quarter profit below analysts' estimates on Thursday, hurt by a higher tax rate, but analysts cheered the company's progress in diversifying its business beyond advertising.
WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG is set to plead guilty on Feb. 24 in Detroit to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve an excess diesel emissions investigation, a court filing shows.