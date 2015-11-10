People are silhouetted past a logo of the Airbus Group during the Airbus annual news conference in Colomiers, near Toulouse January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

DUBAI Vietnamese budget carrier VietJet Air said on Tuesday it had ordered 30 aircraft from the Airbus A321 family of planes.

Speaking at the Dubai Air Show, VietJet chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao told reporters the order was made up nine A321ceos and 21 A321neos.

"Today's order for additional A321s responds to our growth strategy and to the need for additional seat capacity on both domestic and international routes," she said.

Both Airbus and Boeing BA.N have seen a sharp drop in fresh orders this week compared to the last such event in 2013, which saw record demand for new jets from Gulf carriers.

(Reporting by Sam Wilkin, Editing by William Maclean)