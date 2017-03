DUBAI U.S. Air Force General Charles Brown, commander of the U.S. Air Forces Central Command, said on Tuesday he was impressed with the work the Saudi-led coalition is doing in Yemen.

Brown said the U.S. Air Force has been working together with Saudi forces on training, and he was impressed with their air operations. "We're both of the same mindset," he said.

(Reporting by Nadia Saleem. Editing by Andrea Shalal)