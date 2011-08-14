Ducati Moto GP 2011 that will be ridden by Valentino Rossi is seen during the ''Wrooom, F1 and MotoGP Press Ski Meeting'', Ducati and Ferrari's annual media gathering, in Madonna di Campiglio in this official picture released on January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Wroom 2011 Photo Service/ Handout

LONDON Iconic Italian motorcycle maker Ducati could be floated in Hong Kong next year with a market value of 875 million pounds, the Sunday Times reported.

Ducati's private equity owner, Milan-based Investindustrial, has discussed a share offering with banks, but is monitoring the current market turmoil and will decide whether to proceed in early 2012, the paper said.

Hong Kong has become the financial centre of choice for luxury brands seeking a public listing, with fashion house Prada, cosmetics group L'Occitane, and luggage maker Samsonite all launching initial public offerings there in the past 18 months.

Investindustrial has restored Ducati to profitability since taking it over in 2008, the Sunday Times said.

