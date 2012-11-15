NEW YORK Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB.N), the owner of company database Hoover's, is not pursuing a sale for now, after efforts to sell itself to a rival failed over price earlier this year, four people familiar with the matter said this week.

The company, which makes money through subscriptions and licensing agreements, had been working with Credit Suisse CSGN.VX and JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) to explore a sale, sources said in late July.

One of the sources said that Dun & Bradstreet, which has a market value of around $3.6 billion (2.3 billion pounds), is still seen as a potential takeover target for private equity firms and could revive efforts to sell itself in the future.

The people asked not to be identified because the matter is not public. Dun & Bradstreet did not respond to requests for comment. Credit Suisse and JPMorgan declined to comment.

(Reporting by Nadia Damouni, Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis in New York)