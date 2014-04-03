Home furnishings retailer Dunelm Group Plc (DNLM.L) reported a 9.9 percent rise in third-quarter sales, helped by a pickup in home-related spending and new stores.

Dunelm, which sells bedding, curtains, furniture and home utility items, said total sales jumped to 195.4 million pounds for the 13 weeks ended March 29, from 177.8 million pounds a year earlier.

Gross margin increased nearly 1 percentage points.

British consumer sentiment rose in March to its highest level since mid-2007, a survey from researchers GfK showed.

"The company should benefit from a recovery in both the housing market and consumer confidence," Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Freddie George said in a note.

The brokerage increased its target price on the stock to 1,050 pence, reiterating a "buy" recommendation.

Dunelm said on Thursday like-for-like sales, which remove the impact of new stores, rose 5 percent in the third quarter.

The group, which opened 4 superstores in the quarter to take its total to 10, said it was targeting 200 superstores in the medium term.

Shares in the family-run business were up 2.9 percent at 1000 pence at 8:37 a.m. BST on the London Stock Exchange. Dunelm is one of the top percentage gainer on the FTSE 250 index .FTMC

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)