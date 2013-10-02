Homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc (DNLM.L) reported a 5 percent fall in first-quarter like-for-like sales as fewer people visited its stores during one of Britain's hottest summers.

The company, which sells bedding, curtains, furniture and home utility items, said there was a significant decline in like-for-like sales in the first four weeks from June 30.

"As previously indicated, the hot weather made it a difficult start to the quarter for Dunelm with trading in the early weeks significantly affected by lower footfall," Chief Executive Nick Wharton said in a statement.

Total sales rose 1.7 percent to 154.3 million pounds ($250.02 million) in the quarter ended September 28. Gross margin rose about 70 basis points from a year earlier.

Dunelm's shares closed at 926 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday. They have risen about 36 percent so far this year.

(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)