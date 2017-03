LONDON Britain's Dungeness B22 nuclear power reactor has gone offline in an unplanned outage, operator EDF Energy (EDF.PA) said on Friday.

The 550-megawatt (MW) unit went offline at 01:18 AM BST on Friday.

"Unit availability is expected to be 0 MW for the next 7 days," EDF Energy said on its regulatory website.

Britain now has six nuclear reactors offline, with a combined capacity of 3,445 MW.

